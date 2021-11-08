QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 11:35 am
Gainers

  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares increased by 27.75% to $4.51 during Monday’s regular session. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 1222.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares rose 26.97% to $7.06. Autolus Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 33.6 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 7124.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $514.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares increased by 19.19% to $33.73. The company’s market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) stock rose 16.09% to $31.52. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares rose 14.01% to $2.37. UpHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 123.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
  • Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares increased by 12.92% to $31.02. Trading volume for Privia Health Group’s stock is 789.4K as of 11:30 EST. This is 189.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock declined by 24.93% to $5.18 during Monday’s regular session. GT Biopharma’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 414.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $157.8 million.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock fell 18.79% to $9.51. Ontrak’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 191.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares declined by 18.07% to $14.55. The company’s market cap stands at $469.7 million.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares declined by 16.63% to $10.96. As of 11:30 EST, bluebird bio’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 282.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 12.02% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 37.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock declined by 11.07% to $2.01. The current volume of 808.5K shares is 247.55% of Nuwellis’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
