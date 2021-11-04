8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares rose 37.38% to $10.18 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 8805.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares increased by 8.58% to $1.77. SPAR Group’s trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 766.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 7.47% to $46.89. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 17.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock rose 7.39% to $20.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 166.1K, accounting for 15.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares increased by 6.43% to $42.5. This security traded at a volume of 98.2K shares come close, making up 14.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $33.5. At the close, TripAdvisor’s trading volume reached 200.1K shares. This is 9.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares fell 13.19% to $2.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock declined by 2.01% to $1.47. NextPlay Technologies’s trading volume hit 88.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.9 million.
