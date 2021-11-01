12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock increased by 9.26% to $15.45 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 95.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.3 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares rose 6.79% to $5.66. The company’s market cap stands at $505.1 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 4.65% to $0.9. At the close, Tarena International’s trading volume reached 59.6K shares. This is 4.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 4.54% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock moved upwards by 2.53% to $70.0. Century Communities’s trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 16.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock increased by 1.71% to $110.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock fell 23.84% to $47.75 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 83.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 8.39% to $1.53. At the close, Muscle Maker’s trading volume reached 3.9 million shares. This is 1465.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) shares decreased by 3.73% to $23.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 2.57% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 1.8% to $2.19. The company’s market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares decreased by 1.51% to $30.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.8K shares, which is 10.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
