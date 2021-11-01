12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 37.54% to $8.5 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares increased by 5.09% to $1.65. Geron’s trading volume hit 572.6K shares by close, accounting for 33.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.9 million.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $217.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.9K, accounting for 14.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock increased by 3.55% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $6.52. The company’s market cap stands at $160.3 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares increased by 3.17% to $6.49. The company’s market cap stands at $239.4 million.
Losers
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) shares fell 21.28% to $117.9 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares fell 7.22% to $48.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock fell 5.84% to $100.02. This security traded at a volume of 85.3K shares come close, making up 14.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares fell 3.31% to $6.15. The company’s market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock declined by 3.06% to $19.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.9 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock declined by 2.65% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
