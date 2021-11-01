12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $28.0 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Univar Solns’s trading volume reached 163.4K shares. This is 20.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $182.0. At the close, Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume reached 289.3K shares. This is 14.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) stock rose 4.96% to $22.5. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $61.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.4K shares, which is 33.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 1.22% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock moved upwards by 1.12% to $9.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 3.51% to $3.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares fell 3.12% to $14.0. Azul’s trading volume hit 121.5K shares by close, accounting for 9.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 1.93% to $0.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.2K shares, which is 5.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock fell 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares declined by 1.58% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock fell 1.57% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.