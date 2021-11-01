QQQ
+ 1.32
384.79
+ 0.34%
BTC/USD
-195.47
61104.33
-0.32%
DIA
+ 0.89
357.34
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 0.82
458.43
+ 0.18%
TLT
-1.25
148.94
-0.85%
GLD
+ 0.89
165.76
+ 0.53%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 5:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $28.0 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Univar Solns’s trading volume reached 163.4K shares. This is 20.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $182.0. At the close, Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume reached 289.3K shares. This is 14.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) stock rose 4.96% to $22.5. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $61.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.4K shares, which is 33.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 1.22% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock moved upwards by 1.12% to $9.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 3.51% to $3.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.3 million.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares fell 3.12% to $14.0. Azul’s trading volume hit 121.5K shares by close, accounting for 9.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 1.93% to $0.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.2K shares, which is 5.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock fell 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares declined by 1.58% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock fell 1.57% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock rose 23.53% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 672.6K shares come close, making up 458.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million. read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares rose 5.49% to $9.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.9 million. read more