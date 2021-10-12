12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 26.55% to $8.58 during Tuesday’s regular session. NRX Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $461.3 million.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) shares moved upwards by 22.36% to $33.78. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 887.64% of Inhibrx’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock rose 17.8% to $9.06. As of 12:30 EST, Ocugen’s stock is trading at a volume of 68.8 million, which is 514.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares moved upwards by 13.78% to $0.95. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 484.37% of Kintara Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares increased by 12.67% to $46.5. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 459.11% of Quanterix’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $2.87. Trading volume for PetVivo Holdings’s stock is 3.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 793.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares decreased by 19.09% to $9.75 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 390.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock decreased by 11.87% to $23.32. The company’s market cap stands at $918.5 million.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares fell 10.84% to $31.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 159.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock declined by 10.08% to $3.68. Enzo Biochem’s stock is trading at a volume of 304.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares decreased by 9.67% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 993.8K, which is 371.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock fell 9.11% to $11.38. The company’s market cap stands at $478.8 million.
