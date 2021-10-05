12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock increased by 19.72% to $10.5 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 440.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 11.81% to $5.68. Trading volume for SmileDirectClub’s stock is 12.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock rose 10.28% to $6.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 929.5K, which is 56.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock increased by 8.11% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.3 million.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock moved upwards by 7.86% to $10.84. Silverback Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 286.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $379.7 million.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares rose 7.45% to $30.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares fell 35.46% to $1.68 during Tuesday’s regular session. UpHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3673.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $198.1 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock decreased by 18.75% to $2.39. OpGen’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 216.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 17.43% to $1.09. As of 12:30 EST, Predictive Oncology’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 447.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares decreased by 12.43% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, Abeona Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 345.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares declined by 12.2% to $5.11. Trading volume for Kaleido Biosciences’s stock is 297.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 213.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $217.5 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares declined by 12.14% to $0.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 141.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.6 million.
