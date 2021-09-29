12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock rose 23.53% to $6.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 672.6K shares come close, making up 458.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $194.7 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 3.25% to $2.54. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares increased by 2.72% to $19.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 2.61% to $1.96. This security traded at a volume of 77.5K shares come close, making up 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $938.8 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.0% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock rose 1.34% to $40.66. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 161.6K shares, which is 22.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 2.35% to $1.25 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock fell 2.31% to $12.28. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 2.14% to $13.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares declined by 1.88% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 1.85% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock declined by 1.47% to $8.75. The company’s market cap stands at $643.8 million.
