fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.79
372.47
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
+ 2003.82
48029.06
+ 4.35%
DIA
+ 2.41
344.06
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.70
440.47
+ 0.83%
TLT
-0.53
151.64
-0.35%
GLD
-1.00
169.82
-0.59%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 4:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 11.56% to $1.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 220.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 6.81% to $0.42. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's trading volume hit 120.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $42.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.0 million.

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.64% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares increased by 3.36% to $46.95. Skechers USA's trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 12.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 2.13% to $5.75. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 151.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.

    •  

 

 

Losers

 

 

  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 2.58% to $10.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.3K, accounting for 0.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million.

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 1.17% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 1.13% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 205.5K shares come close, making up 4.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 1.1% to $0.59. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 59.5K shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.7 million.

  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares fell 0.97% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.

    •  

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 2.51% to $0.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more