12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 11.56% to $1.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 220.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 6.81% to $0.42. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's trading volume hit 120.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $42.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.64% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares increased by 3.36% to $46.95. Skechers USA's trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 12.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 2.13% to $5.75. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 151.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
Losers
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.9 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 2.58% to $10.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.3K, accounting for 0.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 1.17% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 1.13% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 205.5K shares come close, making up 4.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 1.1% to $0.59. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 59.5K shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.7 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares fell 0.97% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
