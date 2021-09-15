12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares rose 10.53% to $13.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.5 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares increased by 6.15% to $6.38. At the close, Invacare's trading volume reached 69.7K shares. This is 14.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.3 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $2.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 168.1K shares, which is 10.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock rose 4.65% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 3.02% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
Losers
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares declined by 15.36% to $13.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 139.5K shares, which is 31.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.7 million.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock declined by 5.23% to $22.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock fell 5.17% to $8.08. At the close, aTyr Pharma's trading volume reached 908.5K shares. This is 25.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock decreased by 4.9% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares fell 4.84% to $10.23. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock declined by 4.3% to $10.7. At the close, NeuroMetrix's trading volume reached 69.3K shares. This is 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
