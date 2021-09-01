12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 232.74% to $16.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.0 million, which is 15507.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.0 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock moved upwards by 34.45% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock moved upwards by 21.56% to $125.9. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 781.35% of Ambarella's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares rose 12.07% to $67.22. Anaplan's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 477.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares increased by 11.63% to $11.13. Trading volume for Mechanical Technology's stock is 206.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock rose 9.3% to $15.03. As of 12:30 EST, Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 372.0K, which is 100.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $905.6 million.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 16.01% to $26.34 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.9 million shares, making up 112.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.4 million.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock decreased by 8.37% to $33.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 198.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock declined by 8.26% to $7.11. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 180.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.8 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 8.1% to $10.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 546.8K, which is 151.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock decreased by 6.33% to $31.27. SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 425.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock declined by 4.46% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
