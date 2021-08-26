fbpx

QQQ
-2.38
377.18
-0.64%
BTC/USD
-2442.82
47046.03
-4.94%
DIA
-1.97
356.15
-0.56%
SPY
-2.59
451.50
-0.58%
TLT
+ 0.41
147.63
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.21
167.27
+ 0.13%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock moved upwards by 15.07% to $16.26 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 5.68% to $0.69. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares rose 5.14% to $3.88. The company’s market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 4.16% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $578.7 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares increased by 2.27% to $2.25. The company’s market cap stands at $107.2 million.

Losers

  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock fell 3.81% to $0.93 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
  • Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock declined by 3.76% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 3.55% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares decreased by 3.47% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.4 million.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock decreased by 2.08% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more