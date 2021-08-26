12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock moved upwards by 15.07% to $16.26 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 5.68% to $0.69. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares rose 5.14% to $3.88. The company’s market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares increased by 4.16% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $578.7 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares increased by 2.27% to $2.25. The company’s market cap stands at $107.2 million.
Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock fell 3.81% to $0.93 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock declined by 3.76% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 3.55% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares decreased by 3.47% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.4 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock decreased by 2.08% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.