9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares rose 3.74% to $2.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares increased by 1.21% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares moved upwards by 1.16% to $6.08. This security traded at a volume of 57.1K shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock declined by 2.42% to $1.21 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock declined by 2.07% to $2.85. This security traded at a volume of 113.3K shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares decreased by 2.0% to $2.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.8K shares, which is 9.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.4 million.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) stock decreased by 1.55% to $67.69. EOG Resources’s trading volume hit 342.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 1.35% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.7K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares decreased by 1.35% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $132.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.