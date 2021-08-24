Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $3.75 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 650.9K shares is 114.11% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock moved upwards by 5.37% to $14.4. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 814.8K, which is 63.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 5.09% to $2.68. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 280.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 4.24% to $41.76. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.7K shares, making up 42.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $5.78. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $4.22. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 952.5K, which is 54.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $536.0 million.
Losers
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock declined by 3.41% to $13.35 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 54.5K, which is 75.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares fell 2.2% to $226.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 12.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $821.9 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock decreased by 1.78% to $12.76. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 264.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares decreased by 1.73% to $9.69. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.2K, which is 55.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.1 million.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 1.41% to $5.25. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 3.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 1.32% to $3.8. The current volume of 24.6K shares is 23.71% of United Insurance Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.9 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.