9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $2.29 during Monday’s after-market session. Heritage Global’s trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 462.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 2.73% to $10.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 243.4K, accounting for 4.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock rose 1.33% to $30.4. Equitable Holdings’s trading volume hit 378.3K shares by close, accounting for 11.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock rose 0.98% to $35.98. At the close, Jefferies Financial Group’s trading volume reached 146.5K shares. This is 7.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $45.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 5.89% to $0.96 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 225.8K shares, which is 5.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock fell 1.98% to $5.96. FinVolution Gr’s trading volume hit 107.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares decreased by 1.27% to $3.9. The company’s market cap stands at $122.0 million.
