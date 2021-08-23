12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $404.88 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 656.9K shares, which is 67.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock rose 2.43% to $3.36. The company’s market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock moved upwards by 1.46% to $11.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares increased by 1.09% to $248.5. This security traded at a volume of 103.1K shares come close, making up 3.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.1 billion.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) stock rose 0.97% to $55.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.3K, accounting for 4.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares moved upwards by 0.94% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.9 million.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 5.29% to $10.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Support.com’s trading volume hit 867.4K shares by close, accounting for 14.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 3.83% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.9% to $0.68. The company’s market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock decreased by 2.53% to $17.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock decreased by 1.11% to $214.94. Bill.com Holdings’s trading volume hit 54.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion.
