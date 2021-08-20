fbpx

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $2.51 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 110.7K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $0.52. The company’s market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 2.72% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 2.0% to $10.7. The company’s market cap stands at $400.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares increased by 0.89% to $39.41. Six Flags Entertainment’s trading volume hit 105.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 0.87% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.6 million.

Losers

  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares fell 4.86% to $81.13 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 3.85% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 3.31% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $13.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock decreased by 1.77% to $120.58. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares decreased by 1.54% to $36.03. This security traded at a volume of 55.0K shares come close, making up 4.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares decreased by 1.32% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

