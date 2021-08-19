fbpx

Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Bloom Energy Or First Solar?

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 9:37 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $450 to $410.

Roku is trading lower by 1.5% at $339.50.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.

Bloom Energy is trading lower by 2.2% at $20.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) with an Underweight and raised the price target from $53 to $57.

First Solar is trading lower by 1.5% at $92.24.

