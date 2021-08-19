fbpx

Thinking About Buying Stock In Target, Lowe's Or Cisco Systems?

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 9:43 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $252 to $285.

Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani maintained Target with an Outperform and raised the price target from $283 to $286.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Target with a Buy and raised the price target from $258 to $287.

Target is trading lower by 1.7% at $243.44.

Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani maintained Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $208 to $220.

Lowe's is trading lower by 0.9% at $198.02.

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $55.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained Cisco Systems with an Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $62.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained Cisco Systems with an Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained Cisco Systems with a Neutral and raised the price target from $46 to $56.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Cisco Systems with an Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $57.

Cisco Systems is trading lower by 1.7% at $54.20.

