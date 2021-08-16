fbpx

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 16, 2021 4:45 pm
Gainers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.58% to $0.59 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 2.45% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 2.4% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock increased by 1.84% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock moved upwards by 1.84% to $7.17. AMMO’s trading volume hit 113.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $805.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 1.74% to $0.59. The company’s market cap stands at $51.6 million.

Losers

  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 15.07% to $11.9 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 86.9K shares, which is 5.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $425.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 4.54% to $5.68. The company’s market cap stands at $376.5 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares decreased by 4.3% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.0K, accounting for 2.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares decreased by 1.78% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 1.11% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) shares fell 1.07% to $41.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

