Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares rose 2.76% to $15.06 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health’s stock is 498.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 1.9% to $12.32. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 78.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.4 million.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares rose 1.84% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 113.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock moved upwards by 1.49% to $42.03. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 140.6K, which is 62.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.9 billion.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 0.94% to $34.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.7K, which is 12.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $273.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 77.6K, which is 23.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.9 billion.
Losers
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock declined by 9.04% to $7.15 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 77.9K, which is 574.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 6.12% to $5.83. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 1.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 4.78% to $2.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 176.7K, which is 138.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 3.8% to $5.33. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 4.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 91.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares decreased by 3.77% to $3.07. The current volume of 137.5K shares is 42.84% of Maiden Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 3.48% to $3.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares, making up 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
