12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares increased by 15.5% to $1.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, CohBar’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 290.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock rose 6.84% to $3.59. The company’s market cap stands at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 5.15% to $1.02. This security traded at a volume of 433.6K shares come close, making up 21.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares increased by 4.27% to $14.65. The company’s market cap stands at $691.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock rose 3.4% to $124.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock increased by 3.31% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares fell 7.5% to $20.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. ClearPoint Neuro’s trading volume hit 68.7K shares by close, accounting for 18.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares decreased by 4.71% to $84.73. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares fell 4.59% to $17.91. This security traded at a volume of 820.9K shares come close, making up 460.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $585.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 3.54% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares declined by 2.8% to $3.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 193.6K, accounting for 2.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 2.75% to $17.37. The company’s market cap stands at $832.2 million.
