10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 59.59% to $10.23 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 90.9 million, which is 16810.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $749.3 million.
- Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock moved upwards by 9.74% to $14.42. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 276.99% of Janus Intl Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $14.98. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 9.31% to $8.1. As of 12:30 EST, Polar Power’s stock is trading at a volume of 344.4K, which is 130.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $83.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 144.8K, which is 81.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock moved upwards by 7.98% to $18.67. ExOne’s stock is trading at a volume of 433.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million.
Losers
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares declined by 10.64% to $7.96 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Mesa Air Group’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $284.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 9.16% to $31.98. Virgin Galactic Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 8.45% to $4.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 743.8K shares, making up 105.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $259.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 7.5% to $3.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 251.5K shares, making up 22.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
