QQQ
-1.62
371.29
-0.44%
DIA
+ 1.42
349.19
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 0.74
441.02
+ 0.17%
TLT
-2.51
152.80
-1.67%
GLD
-4.21
173.07
-2.49%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $3.86 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares increased by 2.39% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.3 million.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares increased by 1.99% to $23.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares increased by 1.66% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.4 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 1.05% to $27.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares rose 0.87% to $118.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 62.1K, accounting for 16.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 3.46% to $0.78 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock fell 2.55% to $3.45. The company’s market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 1.73% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.5 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock decreased by 1.2% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.5 million.

