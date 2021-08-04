12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares moved upwards by 18.61% to $7.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 136.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $121.1 million.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $6.25. The company’s market cap stands at $312.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 207.5K shares come close, making up 8.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.6 million.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) stock rose 6.23% to $43.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 187.7K, accounting for 11.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock increased by 5.5% to $34.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.9K shares, which is 5.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $986.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $110.5. The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) stock decreased by 11.93% to $130.25 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.3K shares, which is 21.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) stock decreased by 10.8% to $31.0. The company’s market cap stands at $903.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) stock decreased by 8.3% to $235.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock fell 7.46% to $19.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 58.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock declined by 5.32% to $175.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares decreased by 4.58% to $1.46. Conformis’s trading volume hit 234.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.4 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.