What's Going On With Etsy's Stock Today?

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $203.39 Wednesday morning in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings results, which is scheduled for after the close today.

Etsy is estimated to report second-quarter earnings per share of 63 cents as well as revenue of 524 million. Etsy beat both earnings per share and revenue estimates in the first quarter.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items and crafted goods.

Etsy's product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items and child & baby goods.

Etsy's revenue is categorized as marketplace revenue and seller services. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange for a fee paid to Etsy.

Etsy has a 52-week high of $251.86 and a 52-week low of $103.06.