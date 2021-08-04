fbpx

What's Up With Robinhood's Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
August 4, 2021 10:14 am
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is surging higher Wednesday amid post-IPO volatility and increasing retail investor interest.

Robinhood made its debut on the Nasdaq on July 29. Since that time, the stock has experienced significant volatility, trading as low as $33.25 before surging higher over the past few days. 

Robinhood is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

At publication time, Robinhood was trending across popular social media platforms. Robinhood is by far the most mentioned stock on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Many of the retail traders on r/wallstreetbets use the Robinhood platform. Robinhood came under scrutiny for implementing trading restrictions during the retail trading frenzy surrounding GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) at the beginning of 2021.

Price Action: Robinhood has been halted for volatility twice this morning as the stock surges to new all-time highs.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 36.7% at $63.98.

