Why This Investor Is Raising The 'Yellow Flag' On The Most Mentioned Stock On WallStreetBets

A week after hitting the public marketplace, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is surging to new all-time highs Wednesday.

Robinhood's valuation is starting to look expensive, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

This is a payment-for-order flow story with crypto being a "kicker" for the company, Link said.

Robinhood's revenues grew 5% to 10% in the second quarter, while payments for order flow declined 23%, she said, adding that such data shows that payment for order flow is very competitive and Robinhood's crypto market share is probably increasing.

Even with the crypto growth, the stock is "super expensive" at 11 times price-to-sales, Link said. To put that in perspective, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) is trading at seven times price-to-sales and the company is much more diversified, she added.

See Also: Here's How Many Robinhood Users Bought The IPO

Robinhood founders have 67% voting interest, which Link noted is a "yellow flag."

Robinhood is by far the most mentioned stock on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets over the last 24 hours.

Robinhood's spiked 52% shortly after the opening bell, trading around $71.35.

Photo: Henrique Pinto from Flickr.