Why Novavax's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax said that the clinical data from its COVID-19 vaccine trials show strong efficacy against variants of concern.

"We thank the European Commission for their partnership in this important step to expand vaccine options for the citizens of Europe and globally as we work to bring the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine to the market," said Stanley Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Price Action: Novavax has traded as high as $331.68 and as low as $76.59 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 11.40% at $210.