fbpx

QQQ
-1.98
368.46
-0.54%
DIA
-0.82
351.64
-0.23%
SPY
-1.67
442.32
-0.38%
TLT
+ 0.75
148.07
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.57
171.74
-0.33%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pfizer, Coinbase Global Or Texas Roadhouse?

byHenry Khederian
July 30, 2021 9:55 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $42 to $43.

Pfizer is trading flat at $42.75.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $225 to $210.

Coinbase is trading lower by 1.5% at $232.25.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $99 to $106.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained Texas Roadhouse with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $115.

Texas Roadhouse is trading lower by 5.7% at $93.

