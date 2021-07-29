fbpx

What's Up With Uber's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 29, 2021 9:59 am
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $44.21 Thursday morning after the Financial Times reported Softbank is selling 45 million shares in the ride-hailing company.

Traders and investors should take note that Uber's second-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday, August 4th after market close. 

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers and shippers with carriers. 

Uber's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing."

Uber is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $28.48.

