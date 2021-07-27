fbpx

Why Workday Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 27, 2021 9:57 am
Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning following a report Amazon halted its plan to roll out the company's HR software last year.

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management and business planning solutions.

Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.

Workday has a 52-week high of $282.77 and a 52-week low of $174.52. At the time of publication, shares of Workday were trading 3.8% lower at$229.64

