12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 46.72% to $8.51 during Thursday’s after-market session. Socket Mobile’s trading volume hit 640.4K shares by close, accounting for 543.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares moved upwards by 11.63% to $40.49. The company’s market cap stands at $556.0 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 3.17% to $3.25. The company’s market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $9.1. The company’s market cap stands at $262.5 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 2.29% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock increased by 2.27% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 7.0% to $4.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 111.9K, accounting for 9.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock declined by 3.82% to $6.8. At the close, Sigmatron International’s trading volume reached 223.0K shares. This is 143.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock fell 3.26% to $4.45. This security traded at a volume of 191.0K shares come close, making up 19.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
- VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock declined by 2.23% to $228.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 159.1K, accounting for 30.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell 1.9% to $54.9. Intel’s trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 10.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $221.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares decreased by 1.43% to $108.48. The company’s market cap stands at $71.7 billion.
