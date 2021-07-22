fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.92
359.64
+ 0.53%
DIA
+ 0.66
347.33
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.87
433.68
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 1.03
147.08
+ 0.69%
GLD
+ 0.33
168.44
+ 0.19%

Why Papa John's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
July 22, 2021 2:12 pm
Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) is trading higher Thursday in sympathy with Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), which reported better-than-expected financial results. 

Domino's reported second-quarter earnings of $3.12 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.86 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, which beat the estimate of $969.91 million. 

Papa John's operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally. North American franchisees pay a 5% royalty on sales to the company.

Price Action: Papa John's is making a new 52-week high in trading today. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 6.46% at $188.87.

