12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $3.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. Akebia Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 327.5K shares by close, accounting for 9.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares rose 3.14% to $4.27. At the close, Cleveland BioLabs’s trading volume reached 2.7K shares. This is 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 2.42% to $2.11. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 2.39% to $0.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.3K, accounting for 0.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $0.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.6K shares, which is 0.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $4.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $213.1 million.
Losers
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock fell 8.72% to $17.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 917 shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.5 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock decreased by 4.75% to $2.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 3.88% to $0.6. This security traded at a volume of 24.4K shares come close, making up 1.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares decreased by 3.58% to $4.32. At the close, Reshape Lifesciences’s trading volume reached 102.9K shares. This is 3.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 3.58% to $2.7. At the close, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 283 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.7 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock declined by 2.81% to $0.78. This security traded at a volume of 2.5K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.