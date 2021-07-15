fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $3.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. Akebia Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 327.5K shares by close, accounting for 9.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares rose 3.14% to $4.27. At the close, Cleveland BioLabs’s trading volume reached 2.7K shares. This is 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 2.42% to $2.11. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 2.39% to $0.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.3K, accounting for 0.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $0.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.6K shares, which is 0.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $4.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $213.1 million.

Losers

  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock fell 8.72% to $17.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 917 shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.5 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock decreased by 4.75% to $2.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 3.88% to $0.6. This security traded at a volume of 24.4K shares come close, making up 1.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares decreased by 3.58% to $4.32. At the close, Reshape Lifesciences’s trading volume reached 102.9K shares. This is 3.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 3.58% to $2.7. At the close, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 283 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.7 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock declined by 2.81% to $0.78. This security traded at a volume of 2.5K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 39.6% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed updated data from its randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial in patients with pancreatic cancer. read more

Akebia Therapeutics Shares Spike, Hearing Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated Coverage On Stock With Overweight Rating And $8 PT, Unconfirmed