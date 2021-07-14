fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 12:44 pm
Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 41.78% to $4.15 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.4 million shares, making up 8582.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.2 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 41.08% to $13.53. SGOCO Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 87.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2048.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares moved upwards by 17.79% to $4.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares, making up 59920.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 14.63% to $2.54. Verb Tech’s stock is trading at a volume of 56.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1036.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $7.95. Ondas Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 548.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $270.5 million.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares moved upwards by 6.04% to $10.42. Trading volume for Tufin Software’s stock is 292.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $383.2 million.

Losers

  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 14.33% to $6.22 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 13.04% to $4.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 320.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 12.04% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 109.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 11.62% to $6.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 200.9K shares, making up 117.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 10.48% to $12.9. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.4 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock fell 10.12% to $6.4. Trading volume for Data Storage’s stock is 315.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

