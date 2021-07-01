12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 4.77% to $26.54 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $890.5 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock increased by 2.9% to $6.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 2.26% to $6.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.7K shares, which is 0.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $463.4 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 2.13% to $45.4. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $46.1. Adient’s trading volume hit 112.7K shares by close, accounting for 14.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 1.74% to $1.75. This security traded at a volume of 5.2K shares come close, making up 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.1 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 4.05% to $6.88 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Trxade Health’s trading volume reached 126.8K shares. This is 3.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 2.13% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.1K, accounting for 2.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $212.3 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 1.98% to $1.49. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.9 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 1.96% to $8.04. At the close, Wunong Net Technology Co’s trading volume reached 50.6K shares. This is 6.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $200.9 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock fell 1.81% to $4.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 817 shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $172.6 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 1.65% to $2.99. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 695 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 million.
