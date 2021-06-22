12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock rose 18.42% to $2.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Tenax Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 434.6K shares by close, accounting for 35.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock moved upwards by 18.35% to $1.87. This security traded at a volume of 4.0 million shares come close, making up 126.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.5 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock moved upwards by 4.44% to $19.5. At the close, ClearPoint Neuro’s trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.8 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock rose 3.43% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 569, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.4 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares moved upwards by 3.16% to $1.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares rose 2.91% to $1.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.6K shares, which is 1.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
Losers
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares declined by 34.7% to $6.38 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 106.2K, accounting for 41.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) shares declined by 10.87% to $1.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8 million shares, which is 146.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock decreased by 9.64% to $33.3. This security traded at a volume of 41.4K shares come close, making up 11.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $820.2 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares decreased by 3.42% to $6.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 169.6K shares, which is 1.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $819.1 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock fell 3.2% to $1.51. At the close, Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s trading volume reached 72.4K shares. This is 6.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares fell 3.01% to $6.78. This security traded at a volume of 27.6K shares come close, making up 4.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
