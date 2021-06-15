8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares increased by 1.67% to $14.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.3K shares, which is 0.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.8 million.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares increased by 1.35% to $11.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 434.6K shares, which is 3.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares increased by 1.1% to $4.57. Recon Technology’s trading volume hit 78.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.6 million.
Losers
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock fell 4.15% to $4.86 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Torchlight Energy Res’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 14.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $707.4 million.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares fell 1.8% to $4.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.9K shares, which is 4.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $661.7 million.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares declined by 1.2% to $14.9. Liberty Oilfield Services’s trading volume hit 131.3K shares by close, accounting for 9.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares declined by 1.18% to $5.47. Southwestern Energy’s trading volume hit 963.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) stock fell 1.12% to $6.09. This security traded at a volume of 103.3K shares come close, making up 3.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.