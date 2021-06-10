fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

What's Up With Amazon Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
June 10, 2021 4:00 pm
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trading higher Thursday following a string of positive press releases from the e-commerce giant.
What Happened: Amazon announced that BMO Financial Group selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred strategic cloud provider.

BMO will use AWS to modernize its banking platforms and build digital financial services applications as the company continues working toward a digital transformation.

Amazon announced a five-year partnership with the National Safety Council to come up with new ways to prevent musculoskeletal disorders which represent the largest category of workplace injuries in the U.S.

Amazon also announced the release of DJ Mode for Amazon Music. DJ Mode is an on-demand single-destination listening experience combining personalization and streaming control with the personality of DJ-hosted radio.

See Also: Amazon Sidewalk: What Investors, Device Owners Should Know

Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,554 and as low as $2,503.35 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 2.01% at $3,347.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.

