12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock increased by 8.49% to $3.45 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 104.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares increased by 7.78% to $3.6. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 4.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock increased by 4.9% to $0.81. At the close, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 16.4K shares. This is 0.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.5 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $14.01. This security traded at a volume of 54.9K shares come close, making up 3.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $1.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.0 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $19.88. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 541 shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock fell 9.46% to $2.01 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 24.1K shares come close, making up 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 9.18% to $9.8. At the close, Aethlon Medical’s trading volume reached 1.9 million shares. This is 401.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.8 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.8K, accounting for 0.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $522.9 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 4.11% to $2.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 343.9K shares, which is 2.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.3 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 3.48% to $3.06. At the close, Checkpoint Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 95.4K shares. This is 10.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $242.3 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock decreased by 2.95% to $1.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
