Why Virgin Galactic Is Rocketing Higher Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is trading significantly higher Monday after competitor Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, announced its first crewed space flight.

What Happened: Bezos announced via Instagram that Blue Origin will conduct the first flight of its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20. Bezos and his younger brother Mark will be on board for the flight.

"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," Bezos said via Instagram.

Virgin Galactic Flight: Virgin Galactic completed its first human spaceflight of its VSS Unity on May 22.

VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership, VMS Eve. It reached space at an altitude of about 55 miles.

Price Action: Virgin Galactic has traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $14.21 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 8.50% at $34.04.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic.