fbpx
QQQ
-0.15
335.75
-0.04%
DIA
-1.33
349.23
-0.38%
SPY
-0.89
423.49
-0.21%

Why CrowdStrike Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 7, 2021 11:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why CrowdStrike Is Trading Higher Today

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) is trading higher Monday after positive reports about the software as a service (SaaS) markets were released.

What Happened: A report from Statista said the SaaS market is estimated to be worth about $123 billion in 2021. 

"The overall SaaS market is expected to continue growing as organizations around the world adopt SaaS solutions for a variety of business functions," the Statista report stated. 

Another report from Reports Valuates said that the global SaaS market size is projected to reach $307.3 billion by 2026.

Recent Earnings: On June 3, CrowdStrike reported first-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 6 cents per share. The cybersecurity company reported quarterly revenue of $302.8 million, which beat the estimate of $291.46 million. 

Related Link: Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q1 Earnings

Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded as high as $251.28 and as low as $88.87 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 4.37% at $215.97.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading lower Friday despite announcing better-than-expected financial results. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, CrowdStrike Or Costco?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Plug Power, CrowdStrike and Costco. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares rose 50.7% to $3.12 in pre-market trading as the company entered into a license agreement to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. read more