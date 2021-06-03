Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 400.00% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $302,843,000 up by 70.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $291,460,000.

Looking Ahead

CrowdStrike Sees Q2 EPS $0.07-$0.09 Vs. $0.06 Est., Sales $318.3M-$324.4M Vs. $310.19M Est.; FY22 EPS $0.35-$0.41 Vs. $0.30 Est., Sales $1.347B-$1.366B Vs. $1.32B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3cphrwqg

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $251.28

52-week low: $88.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.11%

Company Overview

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity vendor that specializes in endpoint protection, threat intelligence and hunting, attack remediation, and offers various solutions to supplement security and network operations teams. Its cloud-based architecture collects data across all its endpoint agents, analyzes the information within its cloud platform, and updates all of its customers' security posture. CrowdStrike sells packaged tiers of cybersecurity protection and offers individual security modules via its online marketplace. The company was founded in 2011, went public in 2019, and is based in California.