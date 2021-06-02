12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock increased by 6.82% to $2.66 during Wednesday’s after-market session. GTT Communications’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 27.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.4 million.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock increased by 3.12% to $62.0. This security traded at a volume of 197.7K shares come close, making up 17.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock rose 3.03% to $6.11. At the close, SPI Energy’s trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 2.53% to $2.43. BSQUARE’s trading volume hit 4.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock moved upwards by 2.11% to $5.56. Nokia’s trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 3.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 1.86% to $8.2. At the close, Kopin’s trading volume reached 17.2K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $748.5 million.
Losers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 6.42% to $6.27 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.3K shares, which is 0.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 2.69% to $8.7. Bit Digital’s trading volume hit 1.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 2.16% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.0K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares declined by 1.9% to $121.45. At the close, Splunk’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 45.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 1.8% to $41.11. At the close, JinkoSolar Holding Co’s trading volume reached 38.7K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 1.7% to $1.16. At the close, Verb Tech’s trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
