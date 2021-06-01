12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $31.94 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 90.9K shares come close, making up 11.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $1.68. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.5 million.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock increased by 2.64% to $2.33. At the close, Genocea Biosciences’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.8 million.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares rose 2.59% to $2.77. This security traded at a volume of 25.3K shares come close, making up 11.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.4 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved upwards by 2.08% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.4K, accounting for 2.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.4 million.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock moved upwards by 2.07% to $5.4. This security traded at a volume of 10.9K shares come close, making up 1.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.7 million.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 7.55% to $70.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.4K, accounting for 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares declined by 4.38% to $3.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.9K shares, which is 6.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock fell 2.53% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock declined by 2.5% to $4.3. At the close, Nuwellis’s trading volume reached 12.5K shares. This is 11.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares fell 1.84% to $3.21. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock decreased by 1.79% to $3.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.8K shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.