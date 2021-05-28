fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 28, 2021 12:58 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $90.48 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 53.25% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 2.91% to $90.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 55.4K, which is 27.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 2.21% to $4.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 7.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares increased by 1.66% to $246.69. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 1.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $896.9 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares moved upwards by 1.46% to $89.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.5K shares, making up 22.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) stock rose 1.29% to $44.57. Independence Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 757 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $651.6 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 5.17% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 212.5K, which is 38.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 4.83% to $8.08. The current volume of 291.5K shares is 14.93% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 4.46% to $4.5. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K, which is 39.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock declined by 1.62% to $84.48. As of 12:40 EST, Safety Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9K, which is 11.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock declined by 1.5% to $24.4. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 1.28% to $3.48. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings's stock is 63.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.2 million.

