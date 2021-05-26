12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $2.1 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 135 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $135.6 million.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock rose 2.58% to $15.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.2K, accounting for 7.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock rose 1.99% to $8.7. At the close, Image Sensing Systems’s trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 1.7% to $1.19. This security traded at a volume of 1.2K shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 1.69% to $2.4. At the close, RealNetworks’s trading volume reached 103 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.5 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 1.24% to $3.25. Aurora Mobile’s trading volume hit 4.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.2 million.
Losers
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 6.16% to $220.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Snowflake’s trading volume reached 984.4K shares. This is 22.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.4. This security traded at a volume of 501 shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares declined by 2.6% to $30.8. This security traded at a volume of 67.6K shares come close, making up 3.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 2.39% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock declined by 2.29% to $240.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 339.9K, accounting for 16.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares fell 1.72% to $233.0. At the close, Workday’s trading volume reached 307.6K shares. This is 19.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
