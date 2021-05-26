12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 17.5% to $2.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 504.7K shares, which is 3.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million. read more