Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 1:25 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 95.2K, which is 5.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $10.88. As of 12:40 EST, National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 925, which is 48.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $70.43. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 28.8K, which is 11.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 3.08% to $8.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 569.5K shares, making up 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 3.0% to $5.49. The current volume of 18.3K shares is 13.77% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.92% to $8.62. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 42.03% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 2.23% to $4.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 597 shares is 8.02% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock declined by 1.49% to $10.27. The current volume of 203.3K shares is 42.05% of SiriusPoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock declined by 1.17% to $4.77. The current volume of 31.8K shares is 123.54% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 1.09% to $8.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8K shares, making up 25.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock fell 0.84% to $10.73. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 21.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.5 million.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) stock fell 0.84% to $26.21. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group's stock is 4.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

