Why Shares Of FireEye Are Trading Higher Today

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares are trading higher following a report indicating hackers attacked a US unit of Toyota, targeting financial and customer data.

Nikkei reported an American unit of Toyota was the target of a hack by what is believed to be a cybergang from Russia.

FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email. The stock has been a major cybersecurity play and also reacted to past hacks and breaches, including the recent US Colonial Pipeline attack and the Solarwinds breach in late 2020.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 3.84% higher at $21.50. The stock has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $25.53.